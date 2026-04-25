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Inside PHOTOS of Dhurandhar Actor Rakesh Bedi's Mumbai Home; Actor Played The Character of Jamil Jamali
Rakesh Bedi is all over the news for his role as Jamil Jamali in both parts of director Aditya Dhar's film, 'Dhurandar'. So, we thought we'd give you a tour of his stunning Mumbai apartment. His house has a really unique and classy vibe inside
Rakesh Bedi's posh apartment
Rakesh Bedi's home is simple and comfortable
Rakesh Bedi's house is very comfortable and simple. But even with its simplicity, the home looks really classy. He has decorated his space very thoughtfully.
Stunning living room
Large sofas in the drawing room
Paintings on the walls
Rakesh Bedi's study room
Rakesh Bedi has worked in 150 films
In his 40-year career, Rakesh Bedi has worked in about 150 films. He has acted in movies like 'Chashme Baddoor', 'Nakaab', 'Jawab Hum Denge', 'Yes Boss', and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. He has also been a part of many hit TV serials.
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