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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh Starrer Movie's Collection Nears Rs 1800 Crore Despite Slowdown
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: After dominating box office for weeks, Dhurandhar 2 is finally showing signs of fatigue. The film’s Day 36 earnings dipped to its lowest yet, indicating a clear slowdown after an extraordinary theatrical run
Sharp Dip in Day 36 Collection
The film witnessed its weakest single-day performance on Day 36, earning approximately Rs 1.40 crore net. This drop reflects the natural exhaustion phase after a long and successful run. Despite steady occupancy earlier, footfall has now begun to decline significantly.
Gradual Weekly Decline After Record Start
Dhurandhar 2 opened with massive momentum, collecting over Rs 674 crore in its first week. However, the pace slowed in the following weeks:
Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore
Week 3: Around Rs 110 crore
Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore
Week 5: Approximately Rs 19.37 crore
This consistent fall highlights how even blockbuster films struggle to sustain peak performance beyond the initial weeks.
Massive Overall Box Office Achievement
Despite the slowdown, the film remains a monumental success. It has earned:
India net: Rs 1,122.49 crore
India gross: Rs 1,343.56 crore
Overseas: Rs 422.50 crore
Worldwide total: Around Rs 1,766 crore
According to the production house, the total has already crossed Rs 1,783 crore globally, cementing its place among the highest-grossing films.
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