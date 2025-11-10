Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has penned an emotional note for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE for over a year, expressing her pain and hope for his safe return

A few days after praising the Delhi High Court’s decision in her brother’s case, Celina Jaitly has once again opened up about her deep emotional turmoil. The Bollywood actress shared a heartfelt post on Instagram for her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since September last year.

In her post, Celina poured her heart out, saying that not a single night has passed without tears since his detention. She expressed how much she misses him, assuring him that she stands by him like a rock and has done everything in her power to bring him back home. She ended her note with a prayer, hoping that God would finally show kindness to them both.

The emotional post touched many hearts online. Fans flooded her comment section with messages of support and prayers. Some expressed hope that the authorities would act swiftly to bring Major Jaitly home, while others assured Celina that her brother would return soon.

Celina's Petition

According to Celina’s petition, her brother served in the Indian Army’s 3 Para Special Forces and was honored with the COAS Commendation for Gallantry. Despite his long and distinguished service, he has been detained in the UAE since last year, and the family has been unable to get clear information about his condition or the legal proceedings.

Last week, the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure legal assistance for Major Jaitly. Celina, expressing immense relief, called the ruling a “ray of hope.” She said that after 14 months of pain and uncertainty, the court’s decision finally felt like light breaking through darkness.

Celina also shared that her family’s faith lies entirely with the Indian government, and she believes they will take every possible step to bring her brother back safely. She described him as a fourth-generation soldier from a family of war veterans who dedicated his youth and life to serving the nation. Her message reflected not just the love of a sister but also the pride of a family that has always stood for courage and service.