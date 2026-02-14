Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan cheered for Shanaya Kapoor's second film, 'Tu Yaa Main,' on Instagram. The survival thriller, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, also stars Adarsh Gourav. Shanaya credited her director and co-star for their help.

The friendship shared by Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor truly reflects how much they value one another. They constantly support each other, stand by one another through every phase, and make it a point to wholeheartedly celebrate each other's biggest milestones.

Best Friends Cheer for Shanaya's Film Debut

As Shanaya's second film, 'Tu Yaa Main' hit the big screens on Friday, both Ananya and Suhana took to their respective Instagram handles to root for Shanaya. " I don't know what I loved more - you or the movie!! @shanayakapoor02," Suhana's Instagram post for Shanaya read. Ananya wrote, "I think I squealed atleast 27 times and was at the edge of my seat the whole time! What a ride #TuYaaMain in cinemas now !!!! You have to watch."

About 'Tu Yaa Main'

'Tu Yaa Main' , a survival thriller, is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai. It also stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead role.

Shanaya on Her Role and Co-stars

Speaking about her preparation for the role of social media influencer Avani, Shanaya acknowledged the contribution of her acting coach, Atul Mongia, and the director Bejoy, noting that their guidance was crucial in bringing the character to life. "I should just give credit to Bejoy Sir and to my acting coach, Atul sir. I think it was both of them that helped me bring the character to life."

Shanaya also praised her co-actor, Adarsh, saying, "When I was performing the scenes, I was performing with Adarsh, my co-actor. He was giving me so much energy, which made it easier for me to respond and stay in the moment," she explained. (ANI)