Anupam Kher paid an emotional tribute to late film producer Pahlaj Nihalani, remembering him as a kind, generous person. He shared memories of working with him in films like 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and recalled Nihalani's support in difficult times.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher paid an emotional tribute to veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani following his demise, remembering him as a kind, generous and genuine person who played a significant role in his career and stood by him during difficult times. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a heartfelt note along with a video message expressing his grief over Nihalani's passing.

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In his caption, Kher wrote, "The news of Pahlaj Nihalani ji's passing has left a strange emptiness in my heart. I worked with him in several films and every experience with him was a pleasant one. During the shooting of 'Shola Aur Shabnam', we not only made a good film but also created countless memories. Pahlaj ji was an excellent producer, but more importantly, he was an excellent human being."

"He was cheerful, generous at heart and had genuine affection for people. Sitting with him, talking to him and laughing with him always felt natural and warm. There are very few people in the film industry who are remembered more for their behaviour than their work. Pahlaj ji was one of them. Today, as I remember him, his smiling face keeps appearing before my eyes. Pahlaj ji, you will be deeply missed. Your warmth, laughter and affection will always stay with me. May God grant peace to your soul. My deepest condolences to his family," he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher recalls final conversation with Nihalani

In the video, Kher recalled speaking to Nihalani just a week ago after receiving a message from him. "I just got to know about Pahlaj Nihalani ji and I feel very sad. He played a very big role in my career. I have done many films with him. In fact, just a week ago, I received a message from him asking, 'How are you, Anupam ji?' After many months, I got a message from him. Whenever he saw something good, he would send a message," Kher said.

The actor revealed that he immediately called Nihalani after receiving the message and learned that he was hospitalised. "I had an intuition and called him. I asked, 'Pahlaj ji, where are you? I want to meet you.' He said, 'I am in the hospital right now, but I will be discharged tomorrow and go home.' I told him I wanted to come and meet him. I don't know why, but when I heard his voice, he sounded weak and a little sad," Kher said.

According to Kher, Nihalani asked him to visit once he felt better. "He said, 'Let me recover a little and then you can come.' I told him I would visit the following week. And today I got to know that he is no longer with us," he added.

'He was a very kind man, a very genuine person'

Remembering Nihalani's support during challenging phases of his life, Kher said, "He was a very kind man, a very genuine person. He once helped me in my difficult times. He was generous and very real."

The actor also reflected on the fleeting nature of fame in the entertainment industry. "Unfortunately, people are in the limelight for some time, and this world has a habit of forgetting those who are no longer in the spotlight. That's the unfortunate part of this profession. You either get old or you get forgotten. But people whose lives Pahlaj ji touched will never forget him, including me," kher said.

Kher said he would always remember Nihalani's goodness and generosity and fondly recalled the friendship they developed during the making of 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and several other films. "He would often joke with me and say, 'Anupam ji, you make people laugh even in real life.' I wish I had gone to the hospital that day, to make him laugh and to make him feel that there are people who care for him and love him," Kher said emotionally.

Extending condolences to Nihalani's family, fans and friends, Kher concluded, "I am sad. Pahlaj ji, thank you for being the person that you were. On one side, a young child is loudly talking about life, and on the other, you are no longer here. But that's life. Love you."

Film fraternity bids farewell to Pahlaj Nihalani

Veteran film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday, with several members of the film fraternity gathering to pay their final respects.

Nihalani passed away on Thursday, June 4, at the age of 76. Several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry attended the cremation ceremony to bid farewell to the veteran producer. Actor Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, filmmaker David Dhawan and his son Rohit Dhawan, producer Boney Kapoor, producer Bunty Walia, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Gaurav Kapoor and filmmaker Sunil Darshan were among those who arrived at the Santacruz crematorium.

A well-known name in the Hindi film industry, Nihalani was associated with several successful commercial films over the years. He produced popular movies such as 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Aankhen' and 'Andaz'.

Nihalani began his journey as a film producer in the early 1980s. His first production venture, 'Haathkadi', was released in 1982, followed by 'Aandhi-Toofan' in 1985.

Apart from his contributions as a producer, Nihalani also served as the chairperson of the CBFC and remained an influential figure in the Indian film industry for decades. (ANI)