Inside 'O Romeo' Actor Shahid Kapoor's ₹300 Crore Luxury Home; Read On (PHOTOS)
From humble beginnings as a background dancer to becoming one of Bollywood’s bankable stars, Shahid Kapoor’s journey is marked by talent, luxury, and smart investments. Here is a look at his career milestones, assets, and lavish lifestyle
Early Career and Bollywood Debut
Shahid Kapoor stepped into Bollywood as a lead actor with Ishq Vishk in 2003, which quickly established him as a promising young star. However, his association with cinema began much earlier. Shahid worked as a background dancer in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s popular song from Taal. He also appeared briefly as a dancer in Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997, a film led by Shah Rukh Khan, where he shared screen space with Karisma Kapoor. These early appearances helped him gain exposure and shape his career in the entertainment industry.
Unique Achievements and Film Training
Among Shahid Kapoor’s many achievements, one of the most remarkable is becoming the first Bollywood actor to pilot an F-16 Super Viper. For his 2011 film Mausam, Shahid underwent rigorous professional training that required him to learn to fly Mirage jets. His dedication to authenticity in performance highlighted his commitment to his craft and set him apart from many of his contemporaries in the industry.
Luxurious Real Estate Investments
Shahid Kapoor has built an impressive property portfolio over the years. In 2022, he and his wife Mira Rajput moved into their lavish duplex at Three Sixty West in Worli, Mumbai. The couple later purchased another apartment in the same tower worth Rs 59 crore. The 6176 square foot sea facing residence is located on the 24th floor and includes three private parking spaces. The purchase involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.75 crore.
This was not their first property in the complex. In 2018, the couple bought a massive duplex in the same location for Rs 59 crore excluding stamp duty. The earlier property spreads across 8625 square feet and includes six dedicated parking spaces.
Before shifting to Worli, Shahid owned a luxurious apartment in Juhu, purchased in 2014 for Rs 30 crore. The 3681 square foot ground floor property in Praneta Building is now rented to actor Kartik Aaryan. Kartik signed a three year lease with rent starting at Rs 7.5 lakh per month in the first year, increasing to Rs 8.02 lakh in the second year and Rs 8.58 lakh in the final year.
Expensive Car Collection and Net Worth
Apart from real estate, Shahid Kapoor is known for his love for luxury vehicles. His collection includes a Mercedes AMG S400 worth approximately Rs 1.28 crore and a Harley Davidson Fat Boy valued at around Rs 15 lakh. Shahid is frequently spotted riding his Harley on Mumbai streets, reflecting his stylish and energetic personality.
As of 2025, Shahid Kapoor’s estimated net worth stands at around Rs 300 crore. His income comes from successful films, major brand endorsements, business ventures, and his fashion label Skult, which has become popular among young consumers.
