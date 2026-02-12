Shahid Kapoor has built an impressive property portfolio over the years. In 2022, he and his wife Mira Rajput moved into their lavish duplex at Three Sixty West in Worli, Mumbai. The couple later purchased another apartment in the same tower worth Rs 59 crore. The 6176 square foot sea facing residence is located on the 24th floor and includes three private parking spaces. The purchase involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.75 crore.

This was not their first property in the complex. In 2018, the couple bought a massive duplex in the same location for Rs 59 crore excluding stamp duty. The earlier property spreads across 8625 square feet and includes six dedicated parking spaces.

Before shifting to Worli, Shahid owned a luxurious apartment in Juhu, purchased in 2014 for Rs 30 crore. The 3681 square foot ground floor property in Praneta Building is now rented to actor Kartik Aaryan. Kartik signed a three year lease with rent starting at Rs 7.5 lakh per month in the first year, increasing to Rs 8.02 lakh in the second year and Rs 8.58 lakh in the final year.