Shahid Kapoor sparked excitement for 'Farzi 2' by sharing an Instagram post with a new haircut resembling his character, Sunny. He captioned it 'SUNNY days back soon...', strongly hinting that shooting for the sequel is set to begin.

Shahid Kapoor Teases 'Farzi 2' Return

Fans who've been anticipating the sequel to Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Farzi' for three years may finally get to see it.

On Thursday, Shahid took to Instagram and shared a post hinting that the shoot for the second season is about to begin. He posted a photo showing off a haircut strikingly similar to the one he sported in the first season. "SUNNY days back soon...," he captioned the post. Sunny is the name of Shahid's character in the popular Prime Video series.

While the makers have not officially announced 'Farzi 2', they did not even dismiss the reports of their plans to create another season.

Shahid's Previous Comments on Sequel Timeline

Earlier, speaking about second season, Shahid said, "Farzi season 2 I am sure hoga lekin in cheezon mein waqt lagta hai - der do saal lagte hain kyunki show khatam hone ke baad ek saal lagta hai uso post-production main. Woh usko 35-40 languages mein dub karte hai aur 200 countries mein release karte hai.Jab shoot hoga toh uske ek saal baad release hoga, toh I think der do saal toh hai Farzi Season 2 mein definitely. "

About 'Farzi' Season 1

'Farzi' featured an ensemble cast including talented actors like Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

The story revolved around a life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses.