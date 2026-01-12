- Home
One of India's highest-paid South Indian actresses, Nayanthara is renowned as the Lady Superstar for her powerful Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi starring parts. A primary property in Chennai's Poes Garden and a unique 7,000-square-foot home-studio in Venus Colony make up the Nayanthara house set, a luxury real estate lesson.
Worth around ₹100 crore, her Chennai assets are complemented by two premium residences in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills and a luxury flat in Mumbai. With a net worth of ₹200 crore, Lady Superstar's lifestyle is characterised by her smart investments, such as a ₹50 crore private plane and luxury cars.
Where is Nayanthara's Chennai home?
The most prestigious pin codes in South India are where Nayanthara lives, mostly in two renowned Chennai areas. Her home is in Poes Garden, a guarded neighbourhood where Rajinikanth and Indira Nooyi live. Her 16,500-square-foot home is her retreat.
She and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, use their 7,000-square-foot vintage bungalow in Venus Colony, Alwarpet, as a home-office and creative studio.
These venues are selected for more than prestige. A celebrity of her stature needs superior seclusion and security, which Poes Garden provides. Venus Colony lies among Alwarpet's green bylanes, recognised for its intellectual and creative ambiance.
The pair may separate family life from production meetings with this dual property arrangement.
Nayanthara's Property Portfolio
Price and Net Worth? By early 2026, Nayanthara's real estate assets are anticipated to be valued ₹100 crore to ₹120 crore. Her 16,500 sq. ft. Poes Garden property is valued at about ₹100 crore due to its prime location and large built-up space. Her Hyderabad properties in Banjara Hills are valued at ₹15 crore apiece, indicating strong capital appreciation in Telangana's luxury market.
Her net worth of ₹200 crore comes from being the highest-paid actress in South Indian cinema, earning almost ₹10 crore every film. She makes money via Rowdy Pictures, Femi9, and 9Skin in addition to performing. She is one of the richest self-made ladies in Indian entertainment.
How Does Nayanthara's House Interior Look?
Nayanthara homes combine “old world charm” with “minimalist modernism.” Her Venus Colony studio has rattan chairs, linen drapes, and woven carpets in an earthy, tactile palette. Her South Indian roots are reflected in the space's hand-carved teakwood pillars and emerald green entryway.
Her Poes Garden home is more modern. A private home theatre, fully equipped gym, and pool are included.
Abstract art and a family milestone picture wall decorate the walls. Large glass doors lead to balconies where the actress apparently loves morning yoga and coffee overlooking Chennai's rich flora.
