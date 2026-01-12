One of India's highest-paid South Indian actresses, Nayanthara is renowned as the Lady Superstar for her powerful Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi starring parts. A primary property in Chennai's Poes Garden and a unique 7,000-square-foot home-studio in Venus Colony make up the Nayanthara house set, a luxury real estate lesson.

Worth around ₹100 crore, her Chennai assets are complemented by two premium residences in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills and a luxury flat in Mumbai. With a net worth of ₹200 crore, Lady Superstar's lifestyle is characterised by her smart investments, such as a ₹50 crore private plane and luxury cars.