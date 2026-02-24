New mom Katrina Kaif was spotted for the first time in Mumbai since giving birth to her son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November. She was seen with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala and tried to avoid being photographed by the paparazzi.

Nearly three months after the birth of her son Vihaan with Vicky Kaushal, actor Katrina Kaif was spotted for the first time in the city on Tuesday evening. A while ago, Katrina was spotted stepping out of a building with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala in Mumbai. In a hurry, she quickly made her way to the car, trying to dodge the paparazzi. Despite her efforts, the photographers managed to capture her as she settled into the vehicle. She was dressed in a black hoodie and had her face covered with a mask.

The Arrival of Vihaan Kaushal

In January, Vicky and Katrina shared a joint post to announce their son's name. The picture showed Katrina's hand, Vicky's hand, and their baby's tiny hand placed together. Along with the photo, the couple shared their feelings as new parents. "Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal vihaan kaushl Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," read their Instagram post.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year. At the time, the couple had shared the news of their baby's arrival through a joint post on social media. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," their note read.

Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

Vicky and Katrina's Wedding

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. (ANI)