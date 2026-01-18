- Home
- Entertainment
- Worth ₹3,700 Crore, Owns Several Businesses, Still Acting at 66 - Meet This Telugu Superstar
Worth ₹3,700 Crore, Owns Several Businesses, Still Acting at 66 - Meet This Telugu Superstar
Do you know who continues to be a star hero in the Telugu film industry despite not having major success recently? Who is the hero giving tough competition to younger actors even at the age of 66? Do you know about this Telugu hero?
One of the richest heroes in India..
A senior hero who maintains stardom despite few recent hits. He excels in films, business, and hosting. With assets over ₹3000 crore, King Nagarjuna is a national name.
66-year-old young hero.. Tollywood's Cupid..
At 66, Nagarjuna's fitness makes young heroes envious. He's a financial powerhouse, excelling in films and business. Known as Tollywood's 'Cupid,' heroines once vied for a role with him.
As Akkineni's acting heir
Debuting in 1986, Nagarjuna quickly became a star. In the 90s, he was a pillar of Tollywood. While his film success has waned, he's a hit host on TV, earning big from Bigg Boss.
Nagarjuna's businesses and assets
Nagarjuna's net worth is over ₹3700 crore, per the Hurun India Rich List. He's a top 10 richest Indian actor, earning as a producer and businessman, and owns sports teams.
King Nagarjuna's remuneration
Nagarjuna charges over ₹20 crore per film and earns from brand endorsements. He owns a ₹50 crore house, a ₹200 crore studio, and has a luxury car collection including a BMW and Audi.
Success as a host on the small screen
Nagarjuna also shines on TV, hosting 'Bigg Boss Telugu' for a reported ₹35 crore fee. He even played a villain in a Rajinikanth film. Now, he's prepping for his 100th movie.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.