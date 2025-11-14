Image Credit : Instagram

Mohanlal, one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, has opened the doors of his once-private Ooty villa to fans. With over 400 films across Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, the superstar enjoys an unmatched fan following. After Mammootty opened his Kochi home for visitors, Mohanlal has followed suit, giving admirers a rare chance to step into his peaceful hill retreat.