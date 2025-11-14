- Home
Mohanlal has opened his private Ooty villa Hideaway to fans, offering a rare glimpse into the superstar’s serene hill retreat with luxurious interiors, colonial charm, lush gardens, and unique spaces for relaxation.
Mohanlal Opens His Ooty Villa ‘Hideaway’ to Fans
Mohanlal, one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, has opened the doors of his once-private Ooty villa to fans. With over 400 films across Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, the superstar enjoys an unmatched fan following. After Mammootty opened his Kochi home for visitors, Mohanlal has followed suit, giving admirers a rare chance to step into his peaceful hill retreat.
Colonial Charm Amid Scenic Hills
Just 15 minutes from Ooty town, Mohanlal’s villa, called Hideaway, blends luxury with tranquillity. The colonial-style interiors feature wooden flooring, pastel walls, and elegant chandeliers that elevate the home’s warm ambiance. The bright turquoise sofa in the living area adds a vibrant touch, creating a cosy and inviting setting.
A Peaceful Reading Room for Book Lovers
The three-bedroom villa also includes a charming reading room with an earthy theme. A tan leather sofa sits against the wooden floor, offering a perfect corner for relaxation. A compact shelf filled with books and a fireplace adorned with caricatures of Mohanlal make this room ideal for quiet evenings.
A Unique Gun Room and Bar Corner
One of the villa’s most interesting spaces is the secret gun room, which doubles as a bar. Vintage guns mounted on the walls lend an antique appeal, while a curated collection of wines and spirits enhances the setting. With large uncovered windows allowing ample light, this room is perfect for unwinding.
Mohanlal’s Calm and Elegant Master Bedroom
The master bedroom, once used by Mohanlal himself, is designed in soothing grey shades. Soft lighting and a spacious bed create a restful atmosphere, while direct access to the garden brings nature closer.
A Beautiful Garden in Full Bloom
Surrounding the villa is a lush, sprawling garden filled with rare hill flowers and tall trees. It’s an ideal spot for relaxed picnics during the day or a barbecue dinner prepared by Mohanlal’s chef, making Hideaway a serene escape for visitors.