KL Rahul, worth ₹101 crore, and Athiya Shetty lead a luxurious life. Their Mumbai sea-facing bungalow showcases modern elegance, minimalist design, and stunning Arabian Sea views, perfectly reflecting the couple’s sophisticated taste and style.
KL Rahul, one of India’s top cricketers with a net worth of ₹101 crore, is married to Athiya Shetty, the Bollywood star and daughter of Suniel Shetty. The couple enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, often sharing glimpses of their stylish life. Among their impressive properties, their Mumbai sea-facing bungalow stands out as a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfort.
Their Mumbai residence is a spacious 4-bedroom bungalow located in the upscale Bandra area, valued at approximately ₹20 crore. The home reflects a minimalist yet luxurious design, featuring neutral tones of beige and cream that give it a calm and sophisticated ambiance. Every corner of the house emphasizes understated elegance with a focus on open spaces and natural light.
The bungalow features large windows and a glass balcony door, providing breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. The living room is designed with warm colors and wooden flooring, creating a cozy yet elegant environment. Meanwhile, the family room is bright white, complemented by comfy couches and a striking ebony dining table, balancing comfort with style.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty also own a property in Benson Town, Bangalore, which mirrors the minimalist design of their Mumbai home. This Bangalore residence is expansive, featuring ample outdoor space and even a private basketball court, reflecting the couple’s active lifestyle and love for open, airy spaces.
Their Mumbai bungalow perfectly combines luxury, comfort, and modern design, making it an ideal retreat for the couple. From sea-facing views to elegant interiors, the house is a testament to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s refined taste and love for a sophisticated yet relaxed lifest