Image Credit : Instagram

KL Rahul, one of India’s top cricketers with a net worth of ₹101 crore, is married to Athiya Shetty, the Bollywood star and daughter of Suniel Shetty. The couple enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, often sharing glimpses of their stylish life. Among their impressive properties, their Mumbai sea-facing bungalow stands out as a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfort.