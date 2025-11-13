- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Juhi Chawla’s Grand 100-Year-Old Porbandar House and Her ₹4,600 Crore Empire [PHOTOS]
Inside Juhi Chawla’s Grand 100-Year-Old Porbandar House and Her ₹4,600 Crore Empire [PHOTOS]
As Juhi Chawla turns 58, the timeless Bollywood star continues to impress with her ₹4,600 crore net worth, entrepreneurial success, and her stunning 100-year-old ancestral mansion in Porbandar.
Juhi Chawla Turns 58
As Juhi Chawla celebrates her 58th birthday today, the beloved actress continues to shine, not just for her enduring charm and iconic Bollywood career, but also for her incredible wealth and business acumen. With an estimated net worth of around ₹4,600 crore, Juhi is one of the richest actresses in India, having successfully expanded her influence far beyond the silver screen.
A Timeless Ancestral Mansion in Porbandar
Juhi’s ancestral home in Porbandar, built by her husband Jai Mehta’s grandfather in the 1920s, is a beautiful symbol of history and heritage. The two-storey Art Deco mansion blends old-world charm with global design, featuring a unique triangular courtyard that adds to its timeless elegance.
Global Architecture and Luxurious Details
The mansion’s design uses locally sourced limestone along with fine materials from around the world. Italian marble floors, Japanese tiles, and East African furniture add elegance and a rich cultural touch to every space.
Six Lavish Bedroom Suites
The home boasts six grand bedroom suites, each designed with a private reception room, pooja area, and ample storage space. These suites offer both comfort and serenity, blending modern amenities with timeless aesthetics — an ideal reflection of Juhi Chawla’s graceful persona.
A Dining Room with a Heavenly Touch
One of the most beautiful highlights of the house is the dining room. Its painted ceiling, designed to look like a sky full of clouds, gives the space an ethereal charm, turning every meal into a visual experience.
Serene Gardens and Poolside Lounge
The mansion opens up to lush green gardens filled with vibrant trees, fragrant flowers, and stone sculptures. A small fountain adds to the calm ambiance, while the poolside lounge serves as the perfect spot for relaxation and family gatherings.
The Heart of the Home: The Courtyard
At the center of this architectural gem lies the triangular courtyard — surrounded by elegant archways and spacious verandahs. The third floor features an open court with a delicate fountain and traditional mandalas, creating a peaceful retreat for the family.
Beyond Films: Juhi’s Business Success
Apart from her film career, Juhi Chawla has also made her mark as a savvy entrepreneur. Along with her husband, she has invested in various ventures, including the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders. Her smart investments and business foresight have helped her build a fortune that stands as a testament to her versatility and vision.