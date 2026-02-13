- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Kylie Jenner’s $500K Luxury Valentine Gift Featuring A Rare Birkin And Diamond Charms
Inside Kylie Jenner’s $500K Luxury Valentine Gift Featuring A Rare Birkin And Diamond Charms
Luxury met self-love this Valentine’s Day as Kylie Jenner stunned fans by gifting herself a rare designer handbag paired with sparkling diamond charms, redefining extravagant celebrations in her signature style
A Valentine Gift That Redefined Luxury
Valentine’s Day celebrations reached a new level of glamour when Kylie Jenner chose to spoil herself with an ultra-exclusive designer handbag. The beauty mogul, who is currently in a relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet, showcased her latest acquisition through stunning photos on Instagram.
Her post reflected her playful and confident personality as she celebrated self-love with a lavish purchase. Fans were left mesmerised by the sheer opulence of the accessory, proving yet again that Kylie continues to set bold fashion trends and lifestyle standards across the globe.
The Rare Hermès Himalaya Birkin – A Collector’s Dream
At the centre of the spotlight was the legendary Hermès Himalaya Birkin, widely regarded as one of the most prestigious handbags ever created. Inspired by the snow-capped Himalayan mountains, the bag features a distinctive gradient shade that shifts from smoky grey to elegant white.
Crafted from rare Niloticus crocodile leather and featuring diamond-studded palladium hardware, the bag stands as a symbol of elite craftsmanship and exclusivity. According to luxury auction house Sotheby's, the Himalaya Birkin can command resale prices exceeding $500,000, making it a highly sought-after treasure among fashion collectors.
Indian Craftsmanship Adds Extra Sparkle
Kylie elevated her luxury purchase by customising the bag with diamond charms created by Indian jewellery designer Ashna Mehta. Mehta is the co-founder of the luxury accessories brand Bag Bijoux, known for creating intricately designed handbag embellishments.
The charms included a pavé diamond lip motif inspired by Kylie’s beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, along with diamond-studded initial charms representing her name. Together, these bespoke accessories were valued at nearly $10,000, transforming the already iconic handbag into a personalised luxury statement. Kylie’s styling choice not only highlighted global craftsmanship but also reinforced her reputation as a fashion powerhouse who blends individuality with opulence.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.