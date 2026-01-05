Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have officially confirmed their relationship after months of speculation, with the actor making a heartfelt declaration of love during his emotional Critics Choice Awards 2026 acceptance speech

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally put months of speculation to rest by publicly acknowledging their relationship. Although the couple has been spotted together several times and hasn’t shied away from public displays of affection, they had remained silent about their status—until now.

The confirmation came in the most unexpected yet heartfelt way. At the Critics Choice Awards 2026, held on January 4 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Timothée Chalamet took home the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme. What truly stole the spotlight, however, was his emotional acceptance speech.

After thanking his collaborators and team, Chalamet paused before delivering a deeply personal note that instantly melted hearts. Referring to Kylie Jenner, who was seated in the audience cheering him on, the actor expressed gratitude for her presence in his life. He went on to thank his “partner of three years” and acknowledged the foundation they share together—words that subtly but clearly confirmed their long-rumoured relationship timeline.

Declaration of Love

For the first time, Chalamet also openly declared his love for Jenner on a public stage. Saying he couldn’t have achieved this milestone without her support, he ended his speech with a simple yet powerful “I love you.” Cameras quickly caught Jenner’s emotional reaction, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder visibly moved and later mouthing “I love you” back at him.

Chalamet’s statement strongly suggests that the couple began dating sometime in 2023. Their earliest reported appearance together dates back to Paris Fashion Week that year, where they were seen enjoying each other’s company at the Jean Paul Gaultier show. Soon after, they made headlines again when they were spotted sharing a kiss at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Adding fuel to the romance rumours, a photo of Jenner’s phone wallpaper—featuring an intimate moment of Chalamet kissing her cheek—went viral later that year.

Kylie’s relationship history has also been in the public eye. She and rapper Travis Scott ended their on-and-off relationship for the second time in January 2023. The split was reportedly due to differences in lifestyle and long-term priorities. The former couple share two children: daughter Stormi, born in February 2018, and son Aire, born in February 2022.

With Chalamet’s candid words, the couple has now officially stepped out of speculation and into confirmation—winning hearts across the internet in the process.