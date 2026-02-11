Kylie Jenner reveals she made her big-screen acting debut in Charli XCX's film 'The Moment' after personally pitching herself for the role. The entrepreneur plays a fictionalised version of herself in the satire inspired by Charli's 2024 album Brat.

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she personally pitched herself for a role in Charli xcx's film 'The Moment', marking her big-screen acting debut, according to People.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 28-year-old entrepreneur and reality star plays a fictionalised version of herself in the satire, inspired by the cultural frenzy surrounding Charli xcx's 2024 album Brat. The film is currently running in theatres.

'Put me in the film!': How Jenner Got the Part

In an Instagram video interview with Charli XCX, 33, and the film's director, Aidan Zamiri, Jenner explained how she became involved in the project. "We were actually on a flight together, and you were telling me about this project," Jenner recalled. "And I believe in you, Zamiri, so much, and you, Charli, so much, and I presented the idea, I think," according to People.

Charli quickly interjected, saying, "You were like, 'Put me in the film!'" "That's basically what I said," Jenner admitted. Director Aidan Zamiri said he remembered Jenner expressing her desire to step outside her comfort zone.

Jenner noted that she had become familiar with Zamiri's work through his music videos for Charli and other artists, including Billie Eilish and PinkPantheress, according to People. "I was like, 'Well, if you want me, I'll be there,'" Jenner said of the conversation that led to her casting.

Reflecting on the Acting Debut

Jenner also joked about her portrayal in the film, clarifying, "I'm not really a bitch," after Zamiri praised her willingness to have fun with her public image.

Reflecting on her acting debut, Jenner admitted she was initially nervous. "I was very nervous up until we were actually doing it. I think I'm comfortable in front of cameras, less comfortable doing something I've never done before in front of people," she said. "I think after the first take, I was like, 'Okay. I feel good about this.'"

She added that although she considered working with an acting coach, she ultimately relied on practising with trusted friends and family. "I'm playing myself, and I'm in the movie for like three minutes. Just practising with people that I trust and my friends and my family, that gave me confidence," she said, according to People.

'Easy and Effortless': Charli XCX Praises Performance

Charli xcx recently praised Jenner's performance during a February 3 Q&A at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, New York. "I really enjoyed shooting the Kylie scene," she said, adding that filming with Jenner on the last day of production felt special. "It really was so easy and effortless, and she really, like, played with it, did her thing."

The Moment, which also stars Kate Berlant, Rosanna Arquette and Alexander Skarsgard, is now in theatres, according to People. (ANI)