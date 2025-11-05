KL Rahul Vs Athiya Shetty Net Worth: Who is Richer and Leading Luxury Lifestyle?
Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, turns 33 on November 5, 2025. Married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul since January 2023, the couple recently welcomed their daughter, marking a new chapter in their lives.
Power Couple’s Net Worth Revealed
Team India’s star batsman KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty are among the most loved celebrity couples. Known for keeping their relationship private, the duo rarely makes public appearances. Here’s a look at their individual net worth and sources of income.
Athiya’s Bollywood Journey
Athiya Shetty began her acting career in 2015 with Hero and later appeared in Mubarakan (2017) and Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019). Unfortunately, none of these films performed well at the box office.
Athiya Shetty’s Net Worth
Despite a string of flop films, Athiya Shetty continues to earn steadily. As per thereport, her net worth is around ₹30 crore, thanks to brand endorsements and social media collaborations.
KL Rahul’s Cricket Career
KL Rahul is a top-order batsman and wicket-keeper for Team India. A consistent IPL performer, he remains one of the most sought-after players and also earns a fixed annual salary as an A-grade BCCI cricketer.
KL Rahul’s Impressive Earnings
Apart from his BCCI salary, KL Rahul earns hefty match fees and bonuses, including Man of the Match awards. With multiple brand endorsements and advertisements, his total net worth is estimated at around Rs 100 crore, according to media reports.