Kartik Aaryan has generously donated Rs 1 crore to support Assam flood relief efforts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Aaryan's commendable gesture, acknowledging his timely support for the state's ongoing relief measures.

Kartik Aaryan dropped Rs 1 crore for Assam flood relief. He joined the state's ongoing efforts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly acknowledged, even hailed, Aaryan's generosity. Rs 1 crore - that's the exact amount earmarked for the Assam Flood Relief Fund. This timely aid hits a key moment for the struggling northeastern state.

CM Hails Timely Support

Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Kartik Aaryan for his commendable gesture. The Chief Minister praised the actor's willingness to support Assam during this challenging period. Such contributions, Sarma said, show how much they bolster state efforts. They provide relief and rehabilitate those hit by floods.His commendation focused on the Rs 1 crore. Sarma said this timely aid reinforces the state's crisis management capacity. Aaryan’s support, he added, encourages ongoing efforts across Assam.

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Ongoing Relief Efforts

Aaryan’s Rs 1 crore donation directly supports ongoing Assam Flood Relief efforts. This aid arrives as Assam grapples with devastating, widespread flooding. What does this kind of money do? It buys essential supplies. It sets up temporary shelters. Funds also provide medical aid and support rehabilitation for displaced communities. Such a sustained flow of resources becomes vital for the state government and aid organisations on the ground. Aaryan’s money directly boosts their capacity to reach more people, addressing urgent needs. It makes a tangible difference. Aaryan’s Rs 1 crore donation doesn't just provide funds. It also serves as a powerful call for collective action. As a prominent Bollywood personality, his philanthropic act resonates widely.