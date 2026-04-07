Karun Nair’s Bengaluru home is estimated to be worth ₹4–6 crore, depending on market valuations and location advantages.

As of 2026, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹25–40 crore, earned through:

IPL contracts

Domestic cricket earnings

Brand endorsements

Over the years, his financial growth has remained steady, especially with his IPL stints and consistent performances in domestic cricket.