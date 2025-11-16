Mohammed Shami's 2/62 put Bengal on top against Assam. Centuries from R. Samarth (110*), Arshin Kulkarni (133), and Baba Indrajith (128*) were the highlights, while Karun Nair (95) and Prithvi Shaw (74) also scored key runs for their teams.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 5, Day 1, produced strong individual performances and set up intriguing contests across various venues.

Bengal vs Assam: Shami puts Bengal in command

In Kalyani, senior India pacer Mohammed Shami made an impact by picking up 2/62 for Bengal. Assam struggled to stitch together partnerships and ended the day at 194/8, with Bengal firmly in command.

Karnataka vs Chandigarh: Samarth's ton, Nair's 95 power Karnataka

In Hubbali, Karnataka rode on fine knocks from Karun Nair and R. Samarth. Nair missed a century by five runs, falling for 95, while Samarth remained unbeaten on a solid 110. Karnataka closed the day at 294/5 against Chandigarh.

Maharashtra vs Punjab: Kulkarni's century leads charge

At New Chandigarh, Prithvi Shaw scored a fluent 74 for Maharashtra, complementing a brilliant century from his opening partner Arshin Kulkarni, who struck 133. Maharashtra reached 275/5 at stumps against Punjab.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh: Indrajith, Siddharth hit tons

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu's middle order delivered strongly. Baba Indrajith remained unbeaten on 128, while C. Andre Siddharth hammered 121, helping Tamil Nadu reach 282/5 against Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai vs Puducherry: Musheer impresses at Wankhede

At the Wankhede Stadium, young Musheer Khan impressed with a well-crafted 84 for Mumbai against Puducherry. Sarfaraz Khan remained not out on 29 as Mumbai finished strongly at 317/3.

J&K vs Hyderabad: Nabi's fiery spell rattles visitors

In Jammu, Aquib Nabi's fiery spell of 3/30 put Hyderabad under pressure as they stumbled to 88/6 against Jammu & Kashmir by the end of the day. Earlier, they were bundled for 170. (ANI)

