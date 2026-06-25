The Academy has invited 529 film professionals, including Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, and Teyana Taylor, to its 2026 class. The new invitees aim to boost diversity, with 42% women and 56% from underrepresented communities joining the ranks.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 529 film professionals from around the world to join its membership ranks, bringing a new wave of actors, filmmakers, executives and craftspeople into the organisation responsible for voting on the Academy Awards. The Academy shared the news on its official social media handles on Wednesday. View this post on Instagram Among the most prominent names in the 2026 invitee class are actors Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, Teyana Taylor and Jon Bernthal, along with Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro. If they accept, they will become part of the Academy's voting body that determines future Oscar winners.

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A Focus on Diversity and Experience

The Academy announced that this year's class includes 95 Oscar nominees, 21 Oscar winners and three recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards. While the total is slightly lower than last year's 534 invitations, the demographic composition of the group highlights the organisation's continuing efforts to broaden representation across its membership.

"We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a joint statement, adding, "Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year's exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry," as per Variety.

According to Academy figures, the 2026 invitee class is 42 per cent women, 56 per cent from underrepresented communities and 53 per cent from 60 countries and territories outside the United States. The percentage of members from underrepresented communities marks an increase from the 45 per cent reported in the 2025 class, reflecting the Academy's ongoing diversity initiative launched in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite movement.

Should all invitees accept membership, total Academy membership, including Emeritus members, would rise to 11,319, with 10,338 voting members. Following the addition of the new class, the Academy's overall membership would stand at 36 per cent women, 25 per cent from underrepresented communities and 22 per cent international.

Notable Invitees Across Branches

The actors branch features several high-profile additions. Elordi and Mia Goth, both associated with the upcoming 'Frankenstein,' received invitations, as did Ortega, known for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' and 'Death of a Unicorn.' Other invited actors include Julia Garner, Josh O'Connor, Paddy Considine, Simu Liu, Anthony Ramos, Scoot McNairy, Tig Notaro, Bill Skarsgard and Wood Harris.

The list also includes several performers whose absence from the Academy had surprised industry observers. Stephen Fry, Josh Gad, Lily Rabe, Jenny Slate and Mathieu Amalric are among those now joining the acting branch.

Beyond performers, the Academy extended invitations to directors such as Zach Cregger, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Alonso Ruizpalacios, Fernanda Valadez and Raven Jackson. Documentary filmmaker Andrew Jarecki, producer Eli Bush, screenwriter Dan Fogelman and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles are also among the invitees. Notably, talent behind the Oscar-winning animated phenomenon 'KPop Demon Hunters' earned invitations, including directors Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, as well as music contributor EJAE.

International Reach and Membership Process

The Academy's international reach is also reflected in invitations extended across multiple branches to professionals from a wide range of countries and filmmaking traditions. Nine individuals received invitations from more than one branch and will choose a single branch affiliation upon accepting membership.

One notable absence from this year's list is filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who previously revealed that he declined an Academy invitation nearly a decade ago. His producing partner and wife, Zinzi Coogler, was also not included among the 2026 invitees.

Academy membership remains invitation-only, with candidates selected through branch recommendations, committee reviews and final approval by the Board of Governors. As per Variety, only those who formally accept their invitations will be added to the Academy's rolls and gain voting privileges for future Oscar races. (ANI)