Karisma Kapoor penned a thank you note for the appreciation of her cop role in 'Brown'. She revealed she initially refused the part, but director Abhinay Deo's vision for the raw, broken, yet strong character convinced her to say yes.

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Saturday penned a thank you note for the audience for appreciating her performance as a cop in the recently released series 'Brown'.

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"Blood, Bruises, Brown. Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love and appreciation you have given Rita Brown and our show. Immensely Grateful," she wrote on Instagram.

She also shared several BTS pictures from the sets of 'Brown'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Reveals Initial Hesitation for 'Brown' Role

Speaking to ANI, Karisma earlier revealed she was initially hesitant about doing the project.

"Earlier, I refused to play the role in Brown. I was like, 'How will I go to Kolkata for so many days?' So, I turned down the role. Then, I met Abhinay (Deo). After hearing the role, the character, the rawness, I said yes, and I'm sitting here. It was very challenging and very exciting for me. She is so broken, but she is strong, too. She has softness and hardness, too. I think the audience sees this uniqueness."

'I Work From My Heart': Karisma on Her Career Pace

Karisma reflected on her journey, noting that she started working from a very young age.

"I am like this now. I don't like to work so much. I have done it a lot. I was very young when I started working. I have a different pace. I have a different mood. I work from here, from my heart. So, if I like it, I will do it. Otherwise, no," she said.

Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, Brown is streaming on ZEE5. (ANI)