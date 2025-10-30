- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Kangana Ranaut’s Luxurious Manali Villa: A Peek at Her Serene Mountain Retreat [PHOTOS]
Inside Kangana Ranaut’s Luxurious Manali Villa: A Peek at Her Serene Mountain Retreat [PHOTOS]
Glimpses inside Kangana Ranaut’s luxurious 7,600 sq. ft. Manali home! With seven bedrooms and bathrooms, this stunning mountain retreat blends elegance, comfort, and breathtaking views, making it a true dream getaway.
Kangana Ranaut’s Luxurious Manali Bungalow
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has designed a breathtaking, ultra-luxurious bungalow in Manali. Set against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks, verdant greenery, and rolling hills, the home perfectly combines elegance, comfort, and the serene beauty of nature.
A Luxurious Retreat in the Hills
Spanning 7,600 square feet and perched 2,000 feet above sea level, Kangana Ranaut’s Manali bungalow features seven spacious bedrooms and seven luxurious bathrooms, offering breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, lush greenery, and serene rolling hills, blending comfort with elegance.
A Serene Yoga Retreat
Kangana Ranaut’s yoga room exudes calm and warmth, featuring a sturdy teakwood floor. The domed concrete ceiling is adorned with a simple yet elegant chandelier, creating a peaceful and inviting space for practice.
A Spiritual Haven
Adjacent to the yoga room is the prayer room, featuring idols imported from South India. The door is crafted from intricately carved teak, while the hanging bells, sourced from Manali’s Tibetan market, add a serene, spiritual touch.
Elegant Entertainment and Unique Decor
The bungalow features a stylish billiards table, adding a touch of leisure to its warm and inviting atmosphere. Every piece of furniture and decor is carefully curated, making the home truly one-of-a-kind and exceptionally special.
Minimalist Elegance
Kangana Ranaut’s Manali residence is designed with a simple yet striking aesthetic, predominantly featuring soothing gray and white tones that enhance the home’s serene and sophisticated ambiance.
Luxurious Pink Retreat
This bedroom, adorned in a soft pink theme, exudes luxury and elegance. Every window offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys, seamlessly blending comfort with nature’s serene beauty.
Custom Luxury and Style
Every piece in the bedroom, from the bed and side tables to the lamps and wardrobes, is custom-made for the home. A Ralph Lauren bedspread adds a touch of sophistication, elevating the room’s stylish appeal.
A UK-Inspired Vacation Retreat
Kangana Ranaut’s Manali residence exudes the charm of a UK-designed home, resembling a grand mansion. She often retreats here for vacations, enjoying its luxurious comfort and serene surroundings away from the city’s hustle.