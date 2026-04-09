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Step Inside Jaya Bachchan’s Rs 120 Crore Jalsa Bungalow: Luxury Living Room, Peaceful Mandir & More
Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan just turned 78! She was born in Jabalpur back in 1948. Jaya has given us some amazing films and is still active in the industry. She lives in a massive bungalow in Mumbai called Jalsa. Let's take a look inside...
Jaya Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa
Jaya Bachchan's 2-storey bungalow Jalsa
Jaya Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, is a two-storey building. Fun fact: its original name was 'Mansa'. The interiors are super stylish and have a royal feel, thanks to some very special design work.
What is the price of Jalsa
The special temple in Jalsa
Jalsa's very special living room
A special wall in Jalsa
Jaya Bachchan's bungalow has a special wall dedicated to family memories. This wall is covered with memorable photos of the entire family. The house also has a study room, which is where Big B usually does his work.
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