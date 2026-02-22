Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary launched the 'Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai' campaign to promote the Skill India Digital Hub. Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in to expand the reach of the digital skilling and employment platform for a Viksit Bharat.

In a major push to deepen India's digital skilling ecosystem and accelerate progress toward a Viksit Bharat, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary launched a nationwide awareness campaign titled "Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai" on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Amitabh Bachchan to Champion Digital Skilling Campaign

As part of its nationwide outreach, the campaign brings on board legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose enduring popularity and wide public appeal are expected to further strengthen awareness and participation in Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), India's integrated digital platform for skilling, employment, and lifelong learning.

As per the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the campaign aims to further expand access to SIDH, which has already onboarded more than 1.5 crore registered candidates, emerging as one of the country's largest unified digital skilling platforms. As India moves rapidly toward a Viksit Bharat and navigates the transformative impact of artificial intelligence, automation, and digital innovation, SIDH is positioned as the central engine enabling citizens to upskill, reskill, and future-proof their careers.

A Digital Engine for a Viksit Bharat

Speaking at the launch, Jayant Chaudhary said, "India's digital strength has been globally recognised through transformative initiatives such as India Stack, and now the Skill India Digital Hub. These platforms have expanded access to public services and skill development at an unprecedented scale. SIDH exemplifies how digital public infrastructure can power lifelong learning and create real economic opportunity, especially in an era defined by AI and automation. Through the 'Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai' campaign, we are inviting every Indian to connect with this ecosystem and take the next step in their growth journey," a release added.

SIDH Platform Features and Accessibility

Built as a mobile-first, AI-enabled platform, SIDH integrates multiple government skilling initiatives, offers industry-aligned and future-ready courses, and provides personalised recommendations based on learner interests and career goals. The platform also features an LMS-enabled central learning hub, digitally verified credentials, QR-code-enabled personalised digital CVs, Aadhaar-based eKYC registration, OTP-enabled mobile access, and availability in more than 21 Indian languages, ensuring inclusion and ease of access at scale.

Democratizing Opportunity for All

SIDH caters to a diverse user base -- from students exploring career pathways to graduates entering the workforce, from working professionals upgrading their skills to aspiring entrepreneurs seeking structured support. By consolidating fragmented skilling and employment resources into one platform, SIDH removes barriers of access, information, language, and credibility, democratizing opportunity at scale.

The "Badhna Hai Toh Yahan Judna Hai" campaign will be rolled out across digital platforms, social media channels, app ecosystems, and QR-enabled touchpoints to enable seamless and instant registration. The campaign visuals highlight India's diversity -- youth, women, professionals, entrepreneurs, and differently-abled citizens -- underscoring the message that growth and opportunity belong to everyone.

Anchored in the vision of Lifelong Learning for Prosperity -- for anyone, anytime, anywhere -- SIDH represents the Government's commitment to building a future-ready workforce and strengthening India's position as a global skill capital. (ANI)