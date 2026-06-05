You won't believe what this delivery driver was asked to transport. A routine parcel job turned into the most wholesome surprise that's making everyone smile online.

A Rapido bike driver became an overnight internet sensation after delivering an unexpected “package” that turned out to be a calm black Labrador riding comfortably on his lap.

The wholesome video, shared by an Instagram account, shows the driver navigating traffic with the dog sitting upright and facing forward like a co-rider. What started as a routine parcel delivery took a hilarious and heartwarming turn when the driver realized his cargo was actually a live, relaxed dog.

In the clip, the driver can be heard laughing as he jokes, “What has life come to? People just send anything in the name of a parcel. What kind of parcel is this?” while gesturing toward his fluffy passenger. Despite the surprise, he handled the ride professionally, ensuring the Labrador stayed safe and secure throughout the journey.

Dog Sits Upright Like Co-Rider During Bike Ride

The visual of the black Labrador perched confidently on the bike seat added immense charm to the video, making it both funny and deeply heartwarming. The dog appeared completely at ease, taking in the surroundings without any signs of stress or fear.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration for both the dog and the driver's handling of the situation. Many called the driver lucky to have such a special “parcel,” with some joking they wouldn’t mind receiving a similar delivery at their own doorstep.

Others described the Labrador as a “cute soul” and said the rider was blessed to have such cheerful company during his work ride. The video delivered a serious serotonin boost to viewers, offering a quick hit of those feel-good “happy hormones” that naturally lift mood.

The incident highlights the unpredictable nature of gig economy deliveries, where drivers sometimes encounter unexpected situations. This particular delivery, however, became a viral moment that united people through shared joy and laughter rather than frustration.

The driver's calm demeanor and good humor while dealing with the bizarre delivery request showcased the human side of delivery work. His ability to joke about the situation while maintaining safety standards earned him widespread praise from viewers who appreciated his professionalism.