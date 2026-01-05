Inside Comedy King Sunil Grover’s Artistic and Cozy Two-Story Mumbai Home — PHOTOS
Comedy star Sunil Grover, known for Gutthi, owns a stylish two-story Goregaon home featuring artistic murals, cozy corners, natural light, and creative spaces, reflecting his personality, family lifestyle, and love for design.
Sunil Grover, a versatile actor and comedian, is widely known for his iconic character Gutthi. Over the years, he has entertained audiences across TV and films with his impeccable comic timing, unique expressions, and ability to adapt to diverse roles.
His Mumbai residence, located in Goregaon, is a stylish two-story home designed to reflect both personality and creativity. With warm wood accents, floor-to-ceiling windows, and open layouts, the house merges modern elegance with a whimsical charm that mirrors Sunil’s artistic journey.
The design and ambiance of the home balance elegance with playfulness. Double-height ceilings and cozy seating areas create a welcoming environment, while natural light floods the interiors, making the space feel airy and connected with nature.
A major highlight is the artistic touches throughout the house. Hand-painted murals and a striking tree of life artwork showcase Sunil’s personal creativity and love for art, giving each room a distinctive character and reflecting the owner’s imaginative spirit.
Functional spaces in the home are carefully planned. A dedicated theatre room allows Sunil to work on scripts and practice performances, while a mezzanine level serves as a creative command center, offering inspiration and focus for his projects.
The dining area features a unique “Mama Bear, Papa Bear” setup, combining fun and functionality. This quirky arrangement adds personality to family meals and emphasizes the home’s playful yet thoughtful design, highlighting attention to detail and customization.
Outdoor connections are another strong feature. Balconies and garden spaces provide views of the Mumbai skyline, while greenery brings calm and serenity, blending urban living with a sense of nature. The outdoor spaces enhance the overall living experience.
Sunil’s wife, Aarti Grover, played a pivotal role in designing the home. She focused on balancing openness with functionality, incorporating soft textures, earthy tones, and natural elements to ensure the home is serene, comfortable, and reflective of the couple’s lifestyle.
Every corner of the house tells a story, from rotating windows that add movement and character to intimate spaces for family relaxation. The home’s layout encourages creativity, warmth, and personal expression, creating an environment that supports both work and leisure.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.