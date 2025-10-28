Inside Birthday Girl Aditi Rao Hydari's Mumbai Home | Check Photos
Inside Aditi Rao Hydari's Mumbai Home: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Mumbai home mirrors her charm and sophistication. Reflecting her bohemian taste and royal roots, her residence is a serene mix of comfort, colour, and class
A Bohemian Retreat with Heritage Touches
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Mumbai residence captures the warmth of her personality through wooden furniture, soft lighting, and earthy tones. Inspired by her ancestral Hyderabad home and her childhood dollhouse, the decor blends nostalgia with modern comfort, giving her space a timeless and welcoming charm.
The Living Room: A Cozy Fusion of Textures and Patterns
Her living room stands out for its eclectic mix of textures, patterns, and colours. Beige sofas with dark cushions, floral chairs, and a carved wooden shelf create an inviting ambience. Large windows allow panoramic city views, blending the calm indoors with the vibrant outdoors—an element Aditi cherishes deeply.
Vibrant Dining Space with Bold Colour Play
The dining area serves as a lively corner, centred around a smooth wooden table paired with colourful cushions. A striking electric blue wall—sometimes switched to purple—adds vibrancy and character. This area reflects her playful yet elegant approach to interior design.
Artistic Flair and Feminine Sophistication
Aditi’s home features floral-printed sofas, regal rugs, and minimalistic wall paintings that balance luxury with simplicity. Each decor element—be it the chic furnishings or the subtle tones—highlights her artistic sensibility and refined taste.
Personal Corners and Wellness Spaces
Every corner of her house tells a story. A fairytale-like bedroom with flowing curtains offers serenity, while a black-and-white staircase and bookshelf reveal her love for books. An outdoor yoga area surrounded by greenery embodies her dedication to mindfulness and fitness.