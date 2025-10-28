Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: Check Her Net Worth, Films, Career And Other Details
Aditi Rao Hydari has turned 47. She was born on October 28, 1978, in Hyderabad. In her career, Aditi has worked in Bollywood and several South Indian language films, but she couldn't deliver a hit on her own. Despite this, she's worth crores
Aditi Rao Hydari turns 47
47-year-old Aditi Rao Hydari is from Hyderabad's Tyabji-Hydari family. She trained in Bharatanatyam from a young age. Her grandfathers were the PM of Hyderabad and Governor of Assam.
Aditi Rao Hydari's wealth
Aditi Rao Hydari is worth crores. Media reports say she has assets of 60-62 crores. She earns well from films, web series, and brand endorsements.
Aditi Rao Hydari's career
Aditi Rao Hydari started her acting career with South films. Her first film, Prajapathi, was released in 2006. It was a Malayalam film with Mammootty as the lead hero. She was in a supporting role in her very first movie.
Aditi Rao Hydari's Bollywood debut
Aditi Rao Hydari debuted in 2009 with Delhi 6. She's been in many films like Rockstar, Padmaavat, and Wazir, but hasn't had a solo hit.
Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming films
Talking about Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming films, she will be seen in 'Paarivarik' and 'Manuranjan'. She will also appear in the English film 'Lioness'. She is also shooting for a Netflix web series 'O Saathi Re'.
Aditi Rao Hydari's personal life
It is said that Aditi Rao Hydari married actor and former lawyer Satyadeep Mishra in 2002. She refused to comment on her married life in a 2012 interview, but in 2013 confirmed that the couple had separated.
Who is Aditi Rao Hydari's husband
Aditi met actor Siddharth on the set of Maha Samudram (2021). They got engaged on March 28, 2024, and married on September 16, 2024.