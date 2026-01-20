- Home
Rupali Ganguly, famed for Anupama, began acting at just seven. Over the years, she has built a successful career in television, earning fame, accolades, and a luxurious lifestyle reflecting her impressive net worth.
Anupama's Rupali Ganguly has a huge fan base. She started acting at 7. Her TV career began in 2000, but her big break was as Monisha in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' in 2003.
Rupali then appeared in shows like Sanjivani and Bigg Boss 1. After a long break, she made a huge comeback with Anupama in 2020, becoming a household name and a top TV actress.
Rupali lives a pretty lavish life. She stays with her husband and son in a fancy Mumbai neighborhood in their gorgeous home. The all-white theme really makes the place pop.
Rupali's home also features a lovely balcony with a stunning view of Mumbai. It even has a small garden area. This is where she hangs out and parties with her close friends.
Besides acting, Rupali runs an ad agency started with her dad in 2000. She earns well from endorsements and charges ₹3 lakh per episode. Her net worth is around ₹20 crore.
