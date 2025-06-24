- Home
Anupama Actors’ Net Worth Uncovered: Rupali Ganguly to Gaurav Khanna, Full list inside
Anupamaa cast's net worth revealed! From Rupali Ganguly to Sudhanshu Pandey, find out how much wealth these stars own. Everyone's net worth will shock you!
| Published : Jun 24 2025, 09:19 AM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly plays Anupamaa. Media reports suggest she's worth ₹20-25 crore, charging ₹3-3.5 lakh per episode.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Adrijah Roy
Adrijah Roy, who played Raahi, is estimated to be worth ₹2.5 crore. She gained immense popularity through the show.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Shivam Khajuria
Shivam Khajuria, a fan favorite, is worth approximately ₹2.5 crore. His powerful acting is making him a recognized name.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna, best known as Anuj, has great on-screen chemistry with Rupali. His net worth is around ₹7.5 crore. He might return to the show soon.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays Vanraj, is a beloved character. His net worth is between ₹21-25 crore. He reportedly charges ₹50,000-1 lakh per episode.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya, has a net worth of ₹14-20 crore. She reportedly charges around ₹30,000 per episode.
