Ananya Panday Home: Plush Mumbai Apartment Designed by Gauri Khan

One of Ananya’s biggest milestones was buying her own apartment in Mumbai, which she proudly unveiled on Dhanteras in November 2023. The home was designed by none other than Gauri Khan, who has worked with stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar. With a modern aesthetic, neutral tones, and a blend of sophistication and comfort, the apartment reflects Ananya’s refined taste. Owning a dream home at 26 truly symbolizes her independent success.