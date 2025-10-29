Ananya Panday Dating History: 6 Actors The 'Gehraiyaan' star Dated
Ananya Panday Birthday: Ananya Panday will celebrate her 28th birthday on October 30. On this special occasion, we're going to tell you some special things about her love life
Ananya Panday Affair List
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been linked with several celebs in her short career. So, let's find out who those actors are that Ananya was crazy in love with.
Ishaan Khattar
Ananya Panday was first linked with Ishaan Khattar. They worked together in the film 'Khaali Peeli' in her early career, after which rumors of their affair started surfacing.
Vijay Deverakonda
After this, Ananya was linked with Vijay Deverakonda. The two reportedly got close during the shooting of the film 'Liger'. However, they never confirmed their relationship.
Aditya Roy Kapur
Then, Ananya Panday started dating Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two were spotted together many times, but they broke up after some time.
Kartik Aaryan
Ananya Panday's name has also been linked with Kartik Aaryan, but she had called these reports just rumors.
Walker Blanco
After this, it was said that Ananya was dating Walker Blanco. However, Ananya never reacted to these reports.