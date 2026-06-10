TMC's Saayoni Ghosh is making headlines, and not just for politics. Did you know the 12th-pass actress-turned-MP is actually richer than her own party chief, Mamata Banerjee? Her election affidavit reveals some surprising details about her wealth.

West Bengal Politics: A huge political storm is brewing in West Bengal, and it's something no one could have imagined. Politics is a strange game, after all. On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee faced a major setback. Reports suggest that Saayoni Ghosh, considered one of her closest and most trusted leaders, is ready to leave Didi's side. It's claimed she, along with 20 other rebel TMC MPs, is heading to support the NDA. So, let's take a closer look at Saayoni Ghosh, from her education to her net worth.

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A 12th Pass Who's a Pro in Politics

Saayoni Ghosh, who became a superstar actress and singer in Bengali films, has studied only up to the 12th standard. Her education might not be extensive, but she can silence anyone in a debate. This is probably why Mamata Banerjee brought her into the party in 2021. She likely felt that even if Saayoni was just a 12th pass, she would prove to be a savvy player in politics.

Saayoni Ghosh is 6 Times Richer Than Mamata Banerjee

Now, let's talk about the money. How much is Saayoni Ghosh actually worth? According to her election affidavit, she has more assets than former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In fact, she's about six times richer. According to reports, Mamata Banerjee has total movable assets of ₹15.37 lakh and does not own any house or land. On the other hand, in the affidavit she filed for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh declared total assets worth ₹91.89 lakh.

Who is TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh?

Saayoni Ghosh is one of the most talked-about and powerful leaders in West Bengal and the TMC. She is a well-known Bengali actress and singer. Currently, she represents the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat. Before entering politics, she had already made a distinct name for herself in the Bengali film and entertainment world. Her popularity made her a prominent face in West Bengal's cultural scene. The TMC first fielded her in the 2021 assembly elections from the Asansol seat, but she faced defeat. After that, she went on to become a Member of Parliament.