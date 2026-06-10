Pawan Kalyan praised 'Dhurandhar' for its "boldness" and found 'Baramulla' impactful due to his personal memories of Kashmir. The actor-politician also discussed his fondness for horror films and his views on cross-language cinema.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has praised the film 'Dhurandhar',saying he admired its "boldness", while also reflecting on his personal memories of Kashmir that made 'Baramulla' particularly impactful for him.

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Pawan Kalyan on Recent Films and Cinema

Speaking to ANI, Kalyan said he does not enjoy comparisons between Hindi and South Indian cinema and prefers to appreciate good storytelling across languages.

Discussing recent films, he said, "I like 'Dhurandhar'. I like the boldness in 'Dhurandhar'. I didn't see the second part because I couldn't afford to go to theatre. But I liked what they did." 'Dhurandhar', a spy action thriller, was directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and starred Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

"I liked one film called, 'Baramulla'," he added. 'Baramulla' is a 2025 supernatural horror thriller film directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Manav Kaul and Bhasha Sumbli in the lead roles.

The actor-politician also revealed that he is fond of horror films because they help him relax. "I like horror films because it engages me. It doesn't let me think. It arrests my mind. Otherwise my mind goes haywire. When I don't get sleep, I watch a horror film and suddenly my mind calms down," he said.

'Baramulla' and Personal Memories of Kashmir

Kalyan later spoke about 'Baramulla', saying the film's narrative took him back to his visits to Srinagar during the late 1980s when he frequently travelled there for film shoots. "What he conveyed in that film was entirely different. I felt what a great narrative approach," he said.

Recalling the period between 1987 and 1989, Kalyan said he witnessed early signs of unrest in the Valley. "I had seen those little tremors...I felt the Kashmiri Pandit suffering and all that. I had seen it at a very, you know, initiative stage that little tremors were there...I don't like when someone tells me, 'Get out.' I think that's one painful thing. That's why I liked Baramulla," Kalyan said.

About Pawan Kalyan

Today, Pawan Kalyan is one of the most recognizable names in Telugu cinema and politics. Popularly known as the "Power Star" among fans, he has enjoyed a successful career as an actor and martial artist before emerging as a major political figure in Andhra Pradesh. Kalyan currently serves as the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and remains one of the most influential personalities in South India.