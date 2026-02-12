- Home
Single Queens: The idea that a heroine's career in the film industry is very short is a thing of the past. Now, even after turning 40, they continue as star heroines, prioritizing their careers over marriage.
Anushka Shetty...
Anushka has been in films for years but remains unmarried. Rumors linked her to Prabhas after Baahubali and an NRI later, but at 44, she's still single and busy with films.
Trisha..
For two decades, Trisha has been a top South Indian actress. Her wedding was once called off after the engagement. Now, she's enjoying a successful second innings and remains single.
Shruti Haasan
Daughter of Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan has carved her own niche. Even after 40, she hasn't married, focusing more on her career and relationships than tying the knot.
Tamannaah, Pooja Hegde...
Tamannaah and Pooja Hegde have also not mentioned marriage so far. Both of them are over thirty years old. They are continuing to do a series of films.
