This Independence Day, revisit Bollywood’s most patriotic films, from Uri to Border. These inspiring stories of courage, sacrifice, and national pride not only moved audiences but also achieved remarkable success at the box office.
Independence Day is celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm across the country every 15 August. People immerse themselves in the colors of freedom, and cinema has always played a vital role in showcasing patriotic fervor. Here’s a look at some iconic films that beautifully portrayed the spirit of patriotism and also achieved remarkable box office success.
Border (1997)
JP Dutta’s epic war drama Border was based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Sunny Deol led a stellar ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee. Produced on a budget of ₹10 crore, it collected ₹65 crore and remains a classic of Indian cinema.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Uri: The Surgical Strike was inspired by the 2016 Uri attack. With powerful performances by Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina, the film resonated deeply with audiences. Made on a budget of ₹25 crore, it went on to collect a staggering ₹360 crore at the box office.
Shershaah (2021)
This biographical war drama, directed by Vishnuvardhan, told the inspiring story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra delivered a memorable performance in the lead role, with Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and earned widespread appreciation for its emotional depth and patriotism.
Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
Directed by Ketan Mehta, this historical drama focused on the life of Mangal Pandey and his role in the 1857 uprising against British rule. Aamir Khan played the titular role, supported by Rani Mukerji, Toby Stephens, Ameesha Patel, and Kirron Kher. Made on a budget of ₹34 crore, the film earned ₹52 crore at the box office.
Kesari (2019)
Starring Akshay Kumar, Kesari depicted the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army fought against 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film was made on a budget of ₹80 crore and grossed ₹207 crore worldwide.