Image Credit : instagram

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released worldwide yesterday to mixed reviews. Marking the first collaboration between the superstar, with a 50-year career, and the acclaimed director, the film boasts a multilingual cast. A special highlight is Aamir Khan’s cameo, adding extra appeal for audiences. This high-profile project has generated significant buzz among moviegoers eager to see the unique pairing on screen.