Image Credit : Freepik

This present-day version of the Indian flag was brought in on 22nd July 1947, just on the eve of India's independence. It was designed by Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. While there were successive developments in the design, the core idea evolved was to represent India's diversity and values.

Tiranga Colors

There are three horizontal stripes of equal width on the flag of India:

Saffron (top), White (middle), and Green (bottom). Each color has one meaning or the other.