On Independence Day, the Prime Minister hoists the Indian flag as a symbol of newly gained freedom, while on Republic Day, the President unfurls it to honor the Constitution coming into effect.

Two important days of celebrations at the national level in India are Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26). Both these days have been marked by the unfurling or hoisting of the national flag, although with rather subtle differences to each other's ways of celebration. Upon whose authority do the two differ? Why do we find the words of the Prime Minister proclaiming the hoisting of the flag on Independence Day, while the unfurling of the flag by the President on Republic Day? The difference is actually a mundane feeling attached to them.

Independence Day vs Republic Day:

What is flag hoisting?

On Independence Day, Raising a flag to the top of a pole from the ground implies the very birth of nationhood or the raising of flag of that particular national sovereignty: a flag was hoisted on August 15, 1947, marking the birth of India with her freedom from British colonial rule. Flag hoisting, therefore, symbolizes emergence and empowerment.

The Prime Minister of India hoisted the flag at the Red Fort on August 15 by pulling it up from below. This symbolizes India's assumption of power over its own destiny.

What Is Flag Unfurling?

In contrast to flag hoisting, unfurling is the act of simply spreading or opening a flag, which is already fixed at the top of the pole, to unveil its full magnitude. It is a ceremonial act that symbolizes the uninterrupted discharge of an established sovereign nation.

On Republic Day, the head of state of a fully functional republic, the President of India, unfurls the flag at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), reaffirming the values of the Constitution that came into force on January 26, 1950.

Importance of the Difference

Independence Day: Flag hoisting marks celebration of freedom earned after a long fight against colonial rule.

This difference celebrates both milestones in India's journey from that of liberation to nation-building.

Who is to perform the ceremony?

Independence Day: The Prime Minister hoists the flag and addresses the country.

Republic Day: His Excellency the President unfurls the flag and presides over the grand ceremonial parade as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

Symbolic Meaning:

The little changes from hoisting the flag to unfurling it indicate the journey of India:

From suffering for the sake of strength

To strength and constitutional governance

A tribute to our freedom fighters and nation-builders.

Conclusion The difference in ceremonial terms is said to distinguish India's transition from colonial subjugation to democratic maturity. Understanding the significance of this distinction gives a greater insight into our patriotism and national awareness in celebrating these days with pride.