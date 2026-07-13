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Imtiaz Ali’s Daughter Ida Ali Says ‘Yes’ to Longtime Boyfriend in Romantic Beach Proposal - PICS
It was no less than a dream-come-true moment for Ida Ali when she said yes to her long-term boyfriend in a romantic beach proposal. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures.
Of love and more love!
Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali is quite a personality on Instagram, known for posting her real moments from life and her creative side. Now, taking to her social media, she dropped the news of saying ‘yes’ to her long-term boyfriend in a romantic beach proposal that has left everyone blushing.
Her caption!
Ida who is also a writer and filmmaker herself, shares these dreamy proposal pictures with the caption. “01/07/26 11pm Ytresand.”
All things magical!
In the shared pictures, we can see her Bf Krish, going down on one knee to pop the question. He was also seen reading out something to her as she blushed throughout the proposal.
Celebs react!
It took no time for celebs to react to these beautiful pictures. Vedang raina dropped red heart emojis, and wrote, “Congratulations you both.” Sharvari wrote, “Congratulations guys.” Orry wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS.” While Sanjana Sanghi commented, “Omg omg omg the most special.”
About Ida
Ida is the daughter of Imtiaz and Preety Ali. Imtiaz and Preety got divorced in 2012. She has studied filmmaking at California's Chapman University: Dodge College Of Film And Media Arts.
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