Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 4: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda's film Ikkis is a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie is being liked, but it's not quite living up to expectated earnings. Collection figures for the fourth day are out
Ikkis
Director Sriram Raghavan's film 'Ikkis' was released in theaters on the first day of the new year, January 1, 2026. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, is playing the lead role.
Ikkis Collection
It's been 4 days since 'Ikkis' released. The film earned ₹4.31 crore on Sunday, according to sacnilk.com. Its total net collection at the Indian box office is now ₹19.46 crore.
Ikkis Opening Day Collection
'Ikkis' opened with 7 crore, beating analysts' predictions. It earned 3.5 crore on day two and 4.65 crore on day three.
War Drama
'Ikkis' is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film depicts the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Dharmendra's Last Film
Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. 'Ikkis' is his final film. He plays the father of the lead hero, Agastya Nanda.
Star Cast
Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis' stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Samar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, and more. According to reports, the movie's budget is 60 crore.
