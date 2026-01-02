- Home
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Ikkis, was released in theaters on the first day of the new year 2026. Agastya Nanda is playing the lead role in this film by director Sriram Raghavan. It's a war drama, and its first-day collection figures are out
Ikkis
The much-awaited war drama Ikkis was released in theaters on January 1, the first day of the new year 2026. The film got a great response from the audience upon release. However, the movie didn't do as well at the box office.
First day earnings of the film Ikkis
The first-day collection for Sriram Raghavan's film Ikkis is out. According to sacnilk.com, the movie made ₹5.53 crore on its opening day. However, it earned more than trade analysts had predicted.
Ikkis is a war drama film
Just so you know, the film Ikkis is a war drama. It's based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. The film is about the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, where Arun was martyred at just 21.
Agastya Nanda's debut film Ikkis
FYI, Ikkis is the debut film of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda. He plays the role of Arun Khetrapal. His work in the film is getting a lot of praise. Before this, Agastya was seen in the film The Archies, which was released on OTT.
Dharmendra's last film Ikkis
Superstar Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. The film Ikkis was the last film of his career. In it, he played the father of the lead hero, Agastya Nanda. Audiences got quite emotional seeing Dharmendra on screen for the last time.
Budget of the film Ikkis
The film Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda. It was initially set to release on Dec 25, 2025, but was then released on Jan 1, 2026. According to a Moneycontrol report, the film's budget is ₹200 crore.
