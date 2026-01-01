Ikkis Star Cast Fees: Dharmendra's Salary From Last Film Revealed; Check
Veteran actor Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, hit theaters on Thursday. The movie got a great response from audiences and critics. Fans got emotional seeing Dharmendra on screen. For the record, he passed away on November 24, 2025
Dharmendra's last film Ikkis released
Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, a war drama, released Thursday. He plays the father of lead Agastya Nanda. Fans were emotional seeing him on screen for the last time.
How much was Dharmendra's last earning
Regarding Dharmendra's last earnings, his fee for the film Ikkis was ₹20 lakh. Dharmendra starred in over 300 films throughout his amazing career.
How much was Dharmendra's first earning
Dharmendra debuted in acting with the 1960 film 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere.' He was paid just ₹51 for it. Though his first film flopped, his later movies were big hits.
Dharmendra's films
Dharmendra starred in many hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, The Burning Train, and many more throughout his career.
About the film Ikkis
Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis is a war drama based on Second Lt. Arun Khetrapal, martyred at 21 in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
How much will the film Ikkis earn on the first day
Media reports suggest Ikkis may earn ₹2-3 crore on day one, a low figure. With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar still strong, it will be a tough fight for Ikkis at the box office.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.