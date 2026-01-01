At the heart of Ikkis lies Madan Lal Khetarpal’s quiet journey to Lahore. Officially, he is there for a college reunion and to revisit the house of his childhood. Emotionally, however, he is gathering the strength to face the place where his son Arun, an Indian Army officer, died during the 1971 war. Dharmendra, appearing in what would be his final role, may not offer a technically sharp performance, but the film benefits from something deeper: a sense of lived history and unfiltered emotion. His portrayal feels less like acting and more like an elderly man using his remaining energy to speak about loss, reconciliation, and the futility of hatred. The character’s past — shaped by undivided Punjab and decades of independent India — adds a layered resonance that lingers long after the film ends.