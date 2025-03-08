IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Jaipur for awards (PHOTOS)

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Jaipur for IIFA 2025. Fans surrounded him at the airport. Shah Rukh greeted them with a smile!

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 10:44 AM IST

IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Jaipur for awards (PHOTOS)

The arrival of Bollywood celebs in Jaipur has started for the IIFA 2025 awards. IIFA awards will be held at Jaipur on March 8 and 9

article_image2

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan came out of Jaipur Airport, the paparazzi and fans surrounded him. Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar is set to host the award show


article_image3

Shah Rukh Khan did not rush to leave, but smiled and accepted the greetings of fans. Shah Rukh Khan hosted 2025 award show with Vicky Kaushal in Abu Dhabi

article_image4

Shah Rukh Khan stood by his car door and bowed his head to his fans. This year he passed on the baton to Kartik Aaryan

article_image5

This style of Shah Rukh Khan at Jaipur Airport was worth seeing. SRK was sometimes giving a thumbs up to the fans and sometimes waving his hand

article_image6

Shah Rukh Khan gathered the love he received from his fans and filled it in his heart. Shah Rukh Khan also revealed his love for the fans by giving a flying kiss. This is the first time that the IIFA Awards ceremony is being held in India

