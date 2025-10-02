- Home
Dhanush’s Idly Kadai hits theaters! The first-day box office numbers are in, and fans are buzzing with excitement over its opening performance. Get the latest scoop on how this much-anticipated film is stacking up at the ticket counters!
Idly Kadai first day collection
The Tamil film Idly Kadai, directed by and starring Dhanush, received a warm welcome on its opening day. The movie also features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, and several other talented actors.
Dhanush movie first day collection
Idly Kadai is receiving positive reviews. Last year, Dhanush’s directorial ‘Raayan’ had a huge opening. However, this year, his film ‘Kubera’ earned a low Rs. 4.5 crore on day one in Tamil Nadu, showing a significant drop in initial box office performance compared to his previous work.
Idly Kadai box office
The first-day collection forIdly Kadai is Rs. 10.40 crore across India. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs. 9.75 crore, showing strong regional support. Additionally, the Telugu version earned 65 lakhs on day one, reflecting a decent performance in multiple markets for the film’s opening.
Sivakarthikeyan overtakes Dhanush
It was officially announced that actor Sivakarthikeyan's film Madharasi collected Rs. 12.8 crore on its first day in Tamil Nadu alone. Dhanush’s Idli Kadai failed to surpass this, earning Rs. 9.75 crore in the same region, falling short of Madharasi’s impressive opening figures.