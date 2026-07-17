Deepika Padukone reportedly performed demanding night shoots and high-octane action sequences for Atlee's Raaka during her third trimester of pregnancy. Here's looking at her determined timeline of working amid pregnancies.

In her third trimester, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone reportedly engaged in demanding night shoots and rigorous action sequences for the upcoming film Raaka. The actress, expecting her second child, demonstrated remarkable commitment to the project, which co-stars Allu Arjun and is directed by Atlee. This dedication comes amidst earlier discussions where Padukone advocated for a eight-hour workday. Her extensive filming schedule for Raaka is now a significant talking point in the industry. Reportedly her goal was to complete her portions before commencing maternity leave.

Her Pregnancy Timelines

Raaka: Reportedly, around seven months pregnant, Padukone was on set almost every day to ensure the film remained on schedule. Her work included physically challenging scenes and night shifts. As per Variety India, “It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention.” The source added that some action sequences were very demanding, but she successfully accomplished them.

Kalki 2898 AD: One of Deepika's biggest professional milestones during her pregnancy was Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fi epic, co-starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, hit theatres in June 2024. Throughout the film's promotional campaign, Deepika made select public appearances, with fans praising her elegant maternity style and measured work schedule.

Singham Again: Deepika was pregnant with her first child during the filming of Singham Again. Director Rohit Shetty and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, both revealed that she was about four months pregnant during the final schedule of the movie.

Balancing Career and Family

Beyond the set, Padukone balances her professional life with personal responsibilities. She continues to give unwavering attention to her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Dua at home, despite her rigorous filming schedule.

About The Film

The film Raaka is described as an ambitious sci-fi fantasy action entertainer and is slated for a 2027 release. Further details regarding the plot remain under wraps. The film is already highly anticipated, marking the first on-screen collaboration between Padukone and Allu Arjun.