Shooting for Suriya and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh's tentatively titled film 'Suriya 47' is complete. Director Jithu Madhavan and Zhagaram Studios shared a making-of video, offering a sneak peek at the actors' looks in the upcoming movie.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 17 (ANI): The makers of the actor Suriya and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh starrer tentatively titled movie 'Suriya 47' have wrapped up the shooting of the film. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Zhagaram Studios shared a video from the sets showcasing the making of the film. It showcased glimpses of Naslen and Nazriya Nazim's characters along with a short sneak peek at Suriya's look in the movie. While sharing the video, Zhagaram Studios wrote, "It's a wrap for Suriya47. See you in theatres with The One, Suriya." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhagaram Studios (@zhagaramoffl)

Suriya's Next with Hombale Films

Meanwhile, Suriya will also be seen in Hombale Films production, which will be directed by filmmaker TJ Gnanavel. It will also star actress Kayadu Lohar in the lead role.

Speaking about the latest collaboration, Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur shared, "At Hombale Films, we have always believed that powerful cinema is born when passionate people come together with a shared vision. Collaborating with Suriya and T. J. Gnanavel is a step towards telling a story that is honest, meaningful, and will connect with audiences across the world," the press release added.

Technical Crew and Grand Launch

The film features an accomplished technical team with music by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by SR Kathir, production design by K. Kathir, and editing by Philomin Raj. The journey officially commenced with a grand muhurtha ceremony held at Park Hyatt, Chennai, on June 29, 2026. It was attended by the film's cast, crew, and eminent members of the industry.

Suriya's Previous Blockbuster

Suriya was last seen in the film Karuppu, which was a blockbuster hit at the box office. It was directed by RJ Balaji. The movie was released in theatres in May 2026. (ANI)