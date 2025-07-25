Image Credit : Getty

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, aged 71, reportedly passed away following a cardiac arrest at his Florida residence early Thursday morning, according to TMZ. Emergency services were called to his home after complications arose from recent surgery. Hogan, widely regarded as one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling, played a pivotal role in elevating WWE to global prominence. He headlined eight of the first nine WrestleMania events, with his historic 1988 match against André the Giant drawing an astounding 33 million television viewers. His influence on wrestling can be likened to Babe Ruth’s impact on baseball, significantly shaping the sport and generating considerable revenue during his career. However, his personal life was far more complex.